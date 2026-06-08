A 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man have been arrested

The 12 year old schoolboy was hit by a vehicle on Ashwells Road in Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Rowe

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 12-year-old boy after he was hit by a vehicle in Essex, police have said.

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Officers were called to the scene of the incident in Pilgrims Hatch at around 5.40pm on Sunday, following reports that a vehicle had collided with a child on Ashwells Road. The boy was taken to hospital with “very serious injuries” and later died, Essex Police said on Monday. A murder investigation was launched and police arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man, both from the Pilgrims Hatch area. They both remain in police custody at this time, the force added. Read more: Sentence for e-bike teen who killed woman, 86, to be reviewed Read more: 'Valdo Calocane got away with murder': Families of Nottingham Attack victims launch fresh plea for accountability

The boy was taken to hospital with “very serious injuries” and later died, Essex Police said on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Terry Fisher, Brentwood district commander, said: “I’m acutely aware that this incident is likely to have a significant impact in our community, and I know the investigation team is doing everything possible to fully understand the circumstances and progress this appropriately. “The loss of a child is every parent’s nightmare, and I would ask that this family’s privacy is fully respected at this time, both in person and online. Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of Essex and Kent serious crime directorate, added: “Our first thoughts are, of course, with the family of the boy who has tragically died after this incident. “By its very nature, this is an evolving investigation which has a number of complexities and will take some time to work through and cannot be rushed. “We’re working hard to build a full picture of the circumstances around it, and I’d like to thank those who have already come forward to provide their accounts of what happened.”