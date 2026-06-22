Two men have been arrested in connection with how the mortuary service runs at a hospital trust at the centre of the NHS’s largest inquiry into maternity services.

Nottinghamshire Police said on Monday that two men had been arrested “in connection with operating practices in the mortuary service” provided by the trust.

Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust will be the focus of a major report on Wednesday into how failings led to the deaths of babies and families suffering serious harm.

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NUH operates mortuary services at both Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital under a licence provided by the Human Tissue Authority (HTA).

The men are aged 55 and 59 and were arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

“The enforcement was carried out by Operation Perth which is Nottinghamshire Police’s investigation into maternity services at both hospitals,” Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement.

“Operation Perth discovered breaches of regulations of the Human Tissue Act in relation to the management and operating practices of the mortuary services.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “We recognise this will be particularly distressing for families.

“We appreciate that this development comes only a few days before the publication of the independent maternity review, led by Donna Ockenden, which will be an important but difficult time for families.

“We have contacted the families who we have already identified as being directly impacted by the issues established within the NUH trust mortuaries.

“As the investigation progresses, we will contact other families who have been directly affected as soon as they are identified.”

Around 2,500 families and more than 800 members of staff have contributed to the Ockenden review into NUH, with the organisation having already paid out millions of pounds in compensation and fines after being prosecuted for poor care.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a corporate manslaughter case last year as part of a wider criminal investigation into maternity failings at the trust.

Regulators the General Medical Council (GMC) and Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) are also investigating allegations against individual staff.