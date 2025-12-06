The five-feet-tall figure was snatched from outside the front of Luke Allum Funeral Directors in Sheerness, Kent.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two people have been arrested after a nutcracker statue which sings to children on their way home from school was stolen from a business.

The five-feet-tall figure was snatched from outside the front of Luke Allum Funeral Directors in Sheerness, Kent. Owner Luke Allum told the Press Association the nutcracker brings joy to children in the town. "We always try to do things for the town at this time of year with our Tree of Remembrance to honour loved ones and a remembrance post box for children to post Christmas letters and cards to loved ones in heaven," Mr Allum said. "This year we decided to get a big nutcracker outside that sings to kids. "We put it on at about 3pm so it sings on their way home from school. "They literally love it, it sings to them, they take pictures with it."

He reported the incident to police and shared it on social media, receiving dozens of messages of support from the community who shared their upset at the news. Picture: Kent Police