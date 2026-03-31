Man, 60, and woman in her 20s arrested on suspicion of abduction as search continues for missing girl
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the 14-year-old girl's welfare
Detectives say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl after they arrested two people on suspicion of abduction.
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Police in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, are searching for the girl named Cassidy, who was last spotted when she was caught on CCTV in Bridgegate, in the town centre, at 7.11pm on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that inquiries had led to the arrest of a 60-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of abduction.
They remain in police custody.
A spokesman said numerous inquiries have taken place to try to locate the teenager, including CCTV trawls, house-to-house visits, examining phone records and physical searches.
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The spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Cassidy’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
“Do you know where she might be? Have you seen Cassidy since she’s been missing?
“We would urge anyone with information about Cassidy’s whereabouts to please contact us immediately.”
Officers said Cassidy is white, 5ft 4in tall, with very long ginger hair in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black leggings and carrying a small handbag, but it is believed she may have changed clothes.
They said she is known to frequent the Thurcroft and Clifton Park areas of Rotherham.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or make a report on SYP’s website, quoting incident number 622 of March 29.