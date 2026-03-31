Detectives say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl after they arrested two people on suspicion of abduction.

Police in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, are searching for the girl named Cassidy, who was last spotted when she was caught on CCTV in Bridgegate, in the town centre, at 7.11pm on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that inquiries had led to the arrest of a 60-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of abduction.

They remain in police custody.

A spokesman said numerous inquiries have taken place to try to locate the teenager, including CCTV trawls, house-to-house visits, examining phone records and physical searches.

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