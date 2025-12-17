Two arrests at pro-Palestine rally in London for shouting 'intifada' after police banned controversial slogan
The arrests have come on the same day the Metropolitan Police announced it would arrest those calling for 'intifada'
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences after shouting slogans calling for 'intifada' at a pro-Palestine rally in London.
The arrests, outside the Ministry of Justice, have come on the same day the Metropolitan Police announced it would arrest those calling for 'intifada' after the Bondi Beach massacre last weekend.
A third person was arrested for "obstructing" police as they made the first two arrests for the chanting.
The heads of the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police say the deadly attacks in Sydney on Sunday and at Heaton Park Synagogue in October have "changed the context" of the chant.
The arrests made on Wednesday appear to be the first instance of this policy change being enforced.
The announcement comes after Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis called for the slogan to be made "unlawful" in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach terror attack, where 15 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish crowd celebrating Hanukkah.
The two forces say they will now "act decisively and make arrests", adding that the measures were designed to “deter intimidation”.
A statement issued jointly by the Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and chief constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson confirmed the change today.
It read: “The words and chants used, especially in protests, matter and have real world consequences. We have consistently been advised by the CPS that many of the phrases causing fear in Jewish communities don’t meet prosecution thresholds. Now, in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive.
"We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’ and those using it at future protest or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.
"Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests.
“Frontline officers will be briefed on this enhanced approach. We will also use powers under the Public Order Act, including conditions around London synagogues during services."
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously signalled his belief that "globalise the intifada" is an anti-Semitic call for attacks on Jews.
The former director of BBC Television Danny Cohen said the phrase “means killing and terrorising Jews around the world simply because they are Jews.”