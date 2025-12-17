Two people have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences after shouting slogans calling for 'intifada' at a pro-Palestine rally in London.

The arrests, outside the Ministry of Justice, have come on the same day the Metropolitan Police announced it would arrest those calling for 'intifada' after the Bondi Beach massacre last weekend.

A third person was arrested for "obstructing" police as they made the first two arrests for the chanting.

The heads of the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police say the deadly attacks in Sydney on Sunday and at Heaton Park Synagogue in October have "changed the context" of the chant.

The arrests made on Wednesday appear to be the first instance of this policy change being enforced.

The announcement comes after Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis called for the slogan to be made "unlawful" in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach terror attack, where 15 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish crowd celebrating Hanukkah.

