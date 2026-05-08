Two Australian women with connections to the Islamic State (IS) have been charged with crimes against humanity after they returned from Syria.

Kawsar Ahmad, 53 and her daughter Zeinab Ahmad, 31, face crimes against humanity charges including owning and using a slave in Syria, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The pair had been detained in a refugee camp in Syria for more than seven years.

They were arrested by Australian police at Melbourne airport on Thursday upon their arrival.

"This remains an active investigation into very serious allegations," Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism Stephen Nutt said in a statement.

Both women travelled to Syria in 2014 with their families and allegedly kept a female slave at their homes, police said.

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