The bodies of two men, aged 19 and 20, have been recovered on Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, according to North Wales Police.

Police were notified on Wednesday over the welfare of the pair, with mountain rescuers and HM Coastguard crews called in to help with the search.

According to North Wales Police, the two bodies were discovered on Thursday in the Eryri mountain range.

They have both been formally identified, and their families have been informed, according to police.

Read more: Climber who left girlfriend to die on Austria's biggest mountain spared jail after being found guilty of manslaughter

Read more: Hero British and Dutch Marines brave -20C white-out blizzard and improvise stretcher to save climber on Britain’s highest mountain