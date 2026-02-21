Two bodies found in Snowdonia during search for missing men, 19 and 20
The bodies of two men, aged 19 and 20, have been recovered on Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, according to North Wales Police.
Police were notified on Wednesday over the welfare of the pair, with mountain rescuers and HM Coastguard crews called in to help with the search.
According to North Wales Police, the two bodies were discovered on Thursday in the Eryri mountain range.
They have both been formally identified, and their families have been informed, according to police.
Chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Jurgen Dissmann, extended his condolences to the family and friends of the men.
"Volunteers searched across challenging mountain terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in difficult weather in an effort to locate the pair as quickly as possible.
"Despite the determined and sustained commitment of everyone involved, we are deeply saddened that, despite all efforts, the outcome was not what we had hoped for."
The families have requested privacy at this time.