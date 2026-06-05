The judge in the case sais he was "satisfied that a YRO" for each of the defendants would "provide the best prospect of rehabilitation" and reduce the of risk of further offending

The males were spared custody during the hearing at Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The crimes of two teenage boys who avoided prison for the rape of two girls did cross the custody threshold, the judge said in his sentence remarks released today.

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However, they were spared immediate custody. The first 15-year-old defendant was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order (YRO) with 180 days of intensive supervision and surveillance (ISS) for the rape of each of the two girls, who were aged 14 and 15 at the time, and two indecent images charges. The second 15-year-old was given the same sentence for three charges of rape against each of the two victims and four counts of taking indecent images in relation to filming of the incidents. A third boy, who is 14 and was 13 at the time, was given a YRO for 18 months for two charges of rape in the second incident by encouraging the second defendant and an offence of indecent images. Judge Rowland said in his remarks: "I have come to the conclusion offences of which (the two 15-year-olds) were convicted crossed the custody threshold, however, in light of the guidelines relating to children I am not bound to impose immediate custody.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was an "appalling case". Picture: Alamy

"I must consider the respective ages of the children at the time when these offences were committed. As was made clear in that decision, it is not just the chronological age I am concerned with, but emotional and developmental age. "I need to consider the ages of these children and proceed on the basis that custody is a last resort." Judge Rowland said the first defendant had been diagnosed with ADHD and "long-standing anxiety", while the second had an IQ in the bottom 1%, had ADHD with "extreme neurodevelopmental impairment", and presented “more like an eight-year-old". Explaining his decision to not sentence them to custody, he said: "I should avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily and encourage them to take responsibility for their actions, understand the effects of their behaviour, on the two girls and their families, and promote the boy's reintegration into society.

"Are there matters which may diminish the culpability of these children? They were immature and may not understand risk taking behaviour. "Were they acting impulsively? Peer pressure is an important factor. Children are likely to benefit from the opportunity to address their behaviour, learn from their mistakes and to be receptive to change. "Offending by children can often be a phase, the effect of punishment is likely to be felt more heavily by a child." He added that he was "satisfied that a YRO" for each of the defendants would "provide the best prospect of rehabilitation and therefore the reduction of risk of further offending". Sir Keir Starmer announced the "distressing” case would be referred following a public outcry, followed by the Attorney General Lord Hermer who said there was "an epidemic of violence against women and girls in this country". The PM said: "The girls at the heart of this case have shown extraordinary bravery and strength in heinous circumstances. This is an appalling case and it is right that law officers are urgently reviewing the sentences."

Attorney General Lord Hermer said there was "an epidemic of violence against women and girls in this country". Picture: Alamy