Two boys have been rescued from the rubble of destroyed buildings in Venezuela after the country was devastated by twin earthquakes.

Video footage shows the first boy, Moises, who had been trapped some 3 meters (10 feet) deep in rubble, being lifted from the remnants of a collapsed building, as rescue workers cover his eyes to protect them from the sun.

President Delcy Rodríquez later posted on X footage of another 11-year-old boy, showing crews carrying a small figure on a stretcher down a mountain of debris

"In these hours each life is hope for Venezuela," Rodriguez said.

The death toll from Wednesday's twin 7.2 and 7.5 quakes rose above 1,400 as of Saturday, while tens of thousands remained unaccounted for.

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Read more: Venezuela races to rescue hundreds trapped in rubble after major twin earthquakes