Two boys pulled from the rubble in Venezuela after devastating earthquake
The death toll from Wednesday's twin 7.2 and 7.5 quakes on Wednesday rose above 1,400 as of Saturday
Two boys have been rescued from the rubble of destroyed buildings in Venezuela after the country was devastated by twin earthquakes.
Listen to this article
Video footage shows the first boy, Moises, who had been trapped some 3 meters (10 feet) deep in rubble, being lifted from the remnants of a collapsed building, as rescue workers cover his eyes to protect them from the sun.
President Delcy Rodríquez later posted on X footage of another 11-year-old boy, showing crews carrying a small figure on a stretcher down a mountain of debris
"In these hours each life is hope for Venezuela," Rodriguez said.
The death toll from Wednesday's twin 7.2 and 7.5 quakes rose above 1,400 as of Saturday, while tens of thousands remained unaccounted for.
Read more: British crisis-response team stranded amid attempt to join earthquake rescue effort, as Venezuela's missing soars above 50,000
Read more: Venezuela races to rescue hundreds trapped in rubble after major twin earthquakes
Thirty-three people have been rescued so far this weekend. Families and volunteers have spent days pulling survivors and bodies from the rubble before the arrival of the more than 1,600 foreign rescue workers.
Although the government has given a figure of hundreds missing or trapped, just under 50,000 people were listed as unaccounted for on a website promoted by the country's political opposition on Sunday.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimated more than 10,000 deaths were possible from the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes, which would place them among Latin America's deadliest of the last century.
The clock is ticking for rescuing people still living amid the rubble.
"There exists a window of roughly three days, 72 hours, where the probability afterwards decreases that you can save people alive," Sebastian Eugster, the leader of the Swiss rescue team, told Reuters on Saturday.
The 80-strong team had found multiple people alive in the rubble thanks to alerts from their eight search dogs, but had not been able to pull them out in time to save them, he added.
Saturday evening marked 72 hours since the quakes.