Two British men arrested for attempted murder after train stabbings as two still fight for life
British Transport Police have said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related
Two men born in Britain are suspected of carrying out the Huntingdon train knife attack which is not believed to have been motivated by terrorism, police have said.
Nine people were initially believed to be in a critical condition, following the bloody rampage on a high-speed train on Saturday evening, however, British Transport Police (BTP) have said that four people have been discharged and two people remain in a life-threatening condition.
Two men are currently being held in custody on suspicion of attempted murder; they are a 32-year-old black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, police said.
Superintendent John Loveless told reporters at the scene in Huntingdon: “It’s a shocking incident and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends those who have been affected and those who are injured.
“Approximately 7.42pm yesterday evening, there were calls to the police service in relation to multiple stabbings which took place on board a train service."
“The train departed Doncaster at 6.25pm, and was en route to London King’s Cross Station.
“Officers immediately attended Huntington station alongside paramedics, where armed police officers from Cambridgeshire police boarded the train and arrested two people within eight minutes of the 999 call being made.
“Two men were brought into police custody, where they remain this morning.
“I can tell you that these are: the first male, a 32-year-old male, a black British national and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, they were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
“As stated, they remain this morning in separate police stations for questioning.”
Counter-terrorism police had initially supported the operation but Superintendent Loveless said the incident was now not being treated as terrorism-related.
He said: “British Transport Police declared a major incident yesterday, and counter-terrorism policing were initially supporting our investigation.
“However, at this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.
“This is a British Transport Police investigation, and we continue to work to establish at pace, the full circumstances and the motivations that have led to this incident.
“At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident.”
The King and Queen are among those who have expressed their "deepest sympathy and thoughts" with those affected by the incident.
King Charles said in a statement: "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.
"Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones.
"We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident."
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also paid tribute to the bravery of staff and passengers on the train and confirmed the attack was not being treated as terrorism.
She wrote on social media: “After last night’s horrific attack, my thoughts today are with the victims, their friends and family.
“My deepest thanks go to the British Transport Police, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service. They responded rapidly, with the utmost professionalism and saved lives.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the exceptional bravery of staff and passengers on the train.
“We now know this attack is not being treated as terrorism, and that two British-born, British nationals have been arrested.
“The investigation is ongoing, and I am receiving regular updates from the police.”