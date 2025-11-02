British Transport Police have said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related

Police and other emergency responders attend to Huntingdon Station on November 2, 2025 in Huntingdon, England after a stabbing attack on a train. Picture: David Tramontan/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Two men born in Britain are suspected of carrying out the Huntingdon train knife attack which is not believed to have been motivated by terrorism, police have said.

Nine people were initially believed to be in a critical condition, following the bloody rampage on a high-speed train on Saturday evening, however, British Transport Police (BTP) have said that four people have been discharged and two people remain in a life-threatening condition. Two men are currently being held in custody on suspicion of attempted murder; they are a 32-year-old black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, police said. Superintendent John Loveless told reporters at the scene in Huntingdon: "It's a shocking incident and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends those who have been affected and those who are injured. "Approximately 7.42pm yesterday evening, there were calls to the police service in relation to multiple stabbings which took place on board a train service."

Superintendent John Loveless from British Transport Police speaks to the press at Huntingdon Station after a stabbing attack on November 02, 2025 in Huntingdon. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

“The train departed Doncaster at 6.25pm, and was en route to London King’s Cross Station. “Officers immediately attended Huntington station alongside paramedics, where armed police officers from Cambridgeshire police boarded the train and arrested two people within eight minutes of the 999 call being made. “Two men were brought into police custody, where they remain this morning. “I can tell you that these are: the first male, a 32-year-old male, a black British national and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, they were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “As stated, they remain this morning in separate police stations for questioning.” Counter-terrorism police had initially supported the operation but Superintendent Loveless said the incident was now not being treated as terrorism-related. He said: “British Transport Police declared a major incident yesterday, and counter-terrorism policing were initially supporting our investigation. “However, at this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident. “This is a British Transport Police investigation, and we continue to work to establish at pace, the full circumstances and the motivations that have led to this incident. “At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident.”

The King expressed concern for the victims and thanks to the emergency services for their response to the attack. Picture: Getty