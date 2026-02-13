Two Brits are believed to be among three people killed after an avalanche hit a popular ski resort in France.

The skiers were swept away at the Alpine resort of Val d'Isere after the avalanche struck at around 11:30am on Friday.

The resort's tourist office said one of the victims was French and the other two were British nationals.

Piste chief, Cedric Bonnevie, confirmed an investigation has been launched.

The two Brit nationals were part of a group of four skiers accompanied by a professional instructor and were skiing off-piste at the time, while the French victim, believed to be a woman, was said to have been skiing alone at the time it hit.

