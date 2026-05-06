Two British people are self-isolating at home after potentially being exposed to hantavirus aboard the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly outbreak, the UK Health Security Agency has announced.

The ship is under a strict quarantine, with 150 passengers still stuck on board - including 19 passengers and four crew listed as British.

Three passengers from the MV Hondius have died after contracting the rat-borne virus since its departure from Argentina.

Their contacts while travelling home are now being traced by the UKHSA.

The pair contacted UK health officials after they learned of the cases aboard the ill-fated vessel.

They left the cruise in St Helena while the vessel docked there between April 22 and 24 - before flying back to the UK through Johannesburg.

The pair were on the MV Hondius ship but departed earlier in its journey without symptoms.

Three people, including one British national, who are suspected of having contracted hantavirus were evacuated from the ship to receive medical treatment in the Netherlands.

It is understood that the remaining Brits will be repatriated to the UK once the ship docks at its next destination, the Canary Islands.

Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius.

“It’s important to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains very low. We are standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK and we are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission.

“UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The outbreak of Hantavirus is very serious and deeply stressful for those affected and their families. The UK response is being led by the UK Health Security Agency, working with the WHO.

“The Foreign Office is working urgently to support the UKHSA’s work overseas and to make sure British nationals on the MV Hondius can all get safely home with proper protection for public health.

“Foreign Office consular staff are in direct contact with British nationals onboard the ship and stand ready to provide further assistance to any British national in need of support overseas 24/7 - our crisis response centre has been operating for the last few days to provide support.

"Ministers are in close touch with our Dutch and Spanish counterparts and we have been working with other countries to facilitate the medical evacuations, to support our Overseas Territories and to get British nationals home safely as quickly as possible.”