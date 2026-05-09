Two men have been charged with religiously aggravated harassment over allegations they travelled to a predominantly Jewish area to film antisemitic social media videos for TikTok.

Bedoui and Bousloub, both of West Drayton, Hillingdon, west London, are charged with religiously aggravated intentional harassment, contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, and intentional harassment, contrary to the Public Order Act 1986.

The CPS said Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, were due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday over allegations they approached, harassed and filmed Jewish people in Stamford Hill, north London.

The force said officers arrested five men following the incident in Hackney.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a hate crime involving a group of men allegedly harassing members of the Jewish community on Clapton Common in north London on Thursday at around 9pm.

Two 20-year-old men and a 21-year-old man arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

Huw Rogers, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to charge Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, with religiously aggravated intentional harassment and intentional harassment following an incident where Jewish people in Stamford Hill were being approached, harassed and filmed.

“Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors from CPS Direct worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring charges and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as it has carried out its investigation.

“Both defendants are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday May 9 2026.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against both defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation continues but two men have been charged and will appear in court for their alleged part in this incident.

“We will not tolerate any form of hate crime against our communities.”