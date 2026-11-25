Two men have been charged following a suspected break-in at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home on the Sandringham Estate.

Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci have been charged with burglary and trespass following the incident at William and Kate's country home, Norfolk Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police were called to Anmer Hall, the couple's country retreat on the Sandringham estate, on Monday at 6pm to reports of suspicious activity.

Norfolk Police previously said specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.

The family was not present at the time of the break-in, according to reports in The Sun.

Two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary and trespass and taken into custody for questioning.

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