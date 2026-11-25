Two men charged with burglary following break-in at William and Kate's Norfolk home
Police were called to Anmer Hall, the couple's country retreat on the Sandringham estate, on Monday at 6 pm to reports of suspicious activity
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Two men have been charged following a suspected break-in at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home on the Sandringham Estate.
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Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci have been charged with burglary and trespass following the incident at William and Kate's country home, Norfolk Police confirmed on Wednesday.
Police were called to Anmer Hall, the couple's country retreat on the Sandringham estate, on Monday at 6pm to reports of suspicious activity.
Norfolk Police previously said specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.
The family was not present at the time of the break-in, according to reports in The Sun.
Two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary and trespass and taken into custody for questioning.
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Doku, 34, of Courtfield Gardens, London, and Ndoci, 32, of no fixed address, have since both been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.
They remain in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.
William, Kate and their children are reported to have been at their home at Forest Lodge, their main residence at Windsor, at the time of the break-in.
The secluded red brick Georgian mansion is on the private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and is a short drive from Sandringham House, one of the King’s private residences.
It was given to William and Kate as a gift by Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding, and has its own private swimming pool, a full-size, artificial grass tennis court and vast grounds.
Kensington Palace previously said it would not comment on security matters.