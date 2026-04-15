21-year-old Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed in an incident at Primrose Hill. Picture: Social Media

By Issy Clarke

Two more men have been charged with murder after a 21-year-old was fatally stabbed in Primrose Hill.

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Film student Finbar Sullivan was stabbed to death in the early evening on Tuesday April 7 at the popular north London viewpoint. Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene. Finbar's dad, musician Christopher Sullivan, described his son as "the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. "He's my only son... I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced," he said in a tribute.

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu appearing at Stratford Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA

On Sunday, Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, was charged with murder. He appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 April. On Monday two more men were arrested and have since been charged with murder. Alexis Bidace, 25, and Ernest Boateng, 25, both from north London, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court today.

The scene at Primrose Hill, in north London, after a 21-year-old man died after being stabbed. Picture: Alamy

Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, was charged with grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of a knife and appeared in court on Tuesday, 14 April. A murder probe was launched after the attack and police have been investigating footage that is said to show the lead-up to the fatal killing. In a video taken moments before the stabbing, several young men can be seen brawling while shocked onlookers film with mobile phones. At one point in the video, a man pulls out a knife and threatens another person. Another video shows paramedics giving medical attention to a male lying on the floor.