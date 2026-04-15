Two more men charged with murder over fatal Primrose Hill stabbing
Two more men have been charged with murder after a 21-year-old was fatally stabbed in Primrose Hill.
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Film student Finbar Sullivan was stabbed to death in the early evening on Tuesday April 7 at the popular north London viewpoint.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Finbar's dad, musician Christopher Sullivan, described his son as "the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy.
"He's my only son... I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced," he said in a tribute.
On Sunday, Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, was charged with murder. He appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 April.
On Monday two more men were arrested and have since been charged with murder.
Alexis Bidace, 25, and Ernest Boateng, 25, both from north London, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court today.
Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, was charged with grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of a knife and appeared in court on Tuesday, 14 April.
A murder probe was launched after the attack and police have been investigating footage that is said to show the lead-up to the fatal killing.
In a video taken moments before the stabbing, several young men can be seen brawling while shocked onlookers film with mobile phones.
At one point in the video, a man pulls out a knife and threatens another person. Another video shows paramedics giving medical attention to a male lying on the floor.
An eyewitness said: “A big brawl kicked off - people were throwing punches, people were screaming at others to stop.
“A massive group of people began crowding around someone on the floor where the fight had been and you could see from people’s reactions it was not good. Lots of people had their head in their hands and just looked very distressed.”
The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to ask anyone with relevant information to upload it to the police major incident portal here, or contact police on 101, quoting reference 6448/07Apr.
An anonymous report can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.