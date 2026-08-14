Sara Sharif was murdered by Urfan Sharif. Picture: Handout

By Asher McShane

Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of Belmarsh prison inmate Urfan Sharif, who was jailed for the murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara.

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The Crown Prosecution Service said Steven Sansom and Adam Watson had been charged after Sharif was attacked at the prison on January 1 last year. Sharif was attacked in a cell at the prison and suffered cuts to his face and was left needing medical treatment. It was alleged he was attacked with part of a tuna can. Belmarsh is a Category A jail in south-east London housing some of the UK's most dangerous prisoners. Sharif, 43 and Sara's stepmother were jailed for life for Sara's murder at their home in Woking, Surrey after inflicting years of abuse on her. Read more: Support plummets for early prison release scheme as less than one in ten now back it, poll reveals Read more: Mother who killed three-month-old daughter with heat from hairdryer jailed for six years

Sara Sharif was murdered at her family home in Woking, Surrey, following years of abuse. Picture: Handout

Daren Streeter, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor in CPS London, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to charge Steven Sansom and Adam Watson with attempted murder in connection to an incident at HMP Belmarsh in January 2025. “Our prosecutors have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and pursue criminal proceedings. “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendants are active and they have the right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Sharif, 43 and Sara's stepmother were jailed for life for Sara's murder at their home in Woking, Surrey after inflicting years of abuse on her. Picture: Police Handout