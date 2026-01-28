Chelsea have told fans to take "extreme caution" in Naples after two supporters were treated in hospital ahead of their Champions League tie in the Italian city.

Napoli and Chelsea meet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night in the competition's final round of group games.

"The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples," Chelsea posted on their official X account.

"Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture."

One Chelsea fan claimed in a social media post last night that a knife was pulled on him and five supporters in an Irish bar "for speaking English".

It is not known if it is in relation to the same incident.