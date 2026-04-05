Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the cap would be lifted when she delivered the budget back in November

Scrapping of the two-child benefit cap comes with the aim of lifting 450,000 out of poverty. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The two-child cap on benefits officially ends on Monday, a move Sir Keir Starmer said showed his Government was “on the side of the British people”.

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An estimated 450,000 children will be lifted out of poverty as a result of the two-child benefit cap being scrapped by the Government. First introduced by the Conservatives in 2017, the policy restricted child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the cap would be lifted on April 6 when she delivered the budget in November, after months of pressure from Labour backbenchers. The Prime Minister said it was one of a number of steps the Government has taken amid an increased focus on cost-of-living pressures caused by the war in Iran. Sir Keir said: “No matter the global uncertainty, my Government will always be on the side of the British people in bearing down on the cost of living. Read more: William, Kate and children join traditional royal Easter service in Windsor Read more: Waitrose employee 'sacked after he tried to stop shoplifter stealing Easter eggs'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the move shows his Government was “on the side of the British people”. Picture: Alamy

“I will never lose sight of how restless people are for change, and I am proud that today we are lifting nearly half a million children out of poverty, boosting support for pensioners, and delivering the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation.” He acknowledged that families would be concerned over the conflict in Iran impacting the cost of living, and said the UK was working "closely" with international partners "to push for a de-escalation in the Middle East", as well as the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. “This is the most effective way to ease the pressure on the cost of living," said Sir Keir. “I am clear that our response to the current global situation will define us for a generation, which is why we are taking the right long-term decisions now to ensure we emerge from this as a stronger, more secure nation.” Human rights organisations Amnesty International led calls for the Government to go further in its ambitions to tackle poverty in the UK. Jen Clark, Amnesty International UK’s economic, cultural and social rights lead, said that although the lifting of the two-child limit was welcomed, "it fails to go far enough to help the vast majority of children living in poverty in the UK". "The Government urgently needs to make changes to the social security system to make it fairer, particularly given the growing cost-of-living crisis," she added.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the decision to scrap the cap meant the Government was favouring benefits claimants over working people. Picture: Alamy