The policy, introduced under the Conservatives in 2017, was branded a political exercise in division between the “deserving and undeserving poor” during a debate in the Commons ahead of Tuesday’s vote

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden. Picture: v

By Rebecca Henrys

The controversial two-child limit has moved a step closer to being scrapped after legislation cleared the first stage in Parliament.

The policy, introduced under the Conservatives in 2017, was branded a political exercise in division between the “deserving and undeserving poor” during a debate in the Commons ahead of Tuesday’s vote. MPs voted 458 to 104, majority 354, to scrap the policy, ensuring the Universal Credit (Removal of Two Child Limit) Bill passed at second reading. It will be further scrutinised by MPs and peers before it can become law, but the Government has said it wants to ditch the two-child limit from April. Read more: Starmer slams two-child cap as 'failed social experiment' as he backs Reeves' Budget measure Read more: Return of two child cap if Scottish Tories win Holyrood election pledges Findlay The policy currently restricts child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households, and campaigners have argued that 109 children across the UK are pulled into poverty by the policy every day. The change, if the Bill passes into law, would mean families can receive the child element of UC for all children, regardless of family size.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the policy had seen children used as pawns for almost a decade. He told MPs: “It (the policy) was never really about welfare reform, nor was it even about saving money. “No, this was always first and foremost a political exercise, an attempt to set a trap for opponents, with children used as the pawns in the exercise. “This was all about the politics of dividing lines, dividing lines between so-called shirkers and strivers, between the old distinction of the deserving and undeserving poor.” Labour had faced calls to scrap the policy since it came to power in summer 2024, but cited spending controls as a reason for not being able to ditch it immediately – indicating there would be no change without economic growth. Seven Labour MPs were suspended by the party after backing an SNP motion to scrap the welfare measure in a vote in Parliament that year. Following repeated calls from charities, campaigners and many of the party’s own MPs, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the autumn budget last year that the Government would move to scrap the policy from April.

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Helen Whately. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images