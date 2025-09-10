Two children are among three migrants reported dead in the English Channel by French authorities overnight.

The tragedy unfolded off the coast of Sangatte, in Pas-de-Calais, Tuesday night into Wednesday, the region's prosecutor, Laurent Touvet, said at a news conference in Boulogne-sur-Mer on Wednesday.

Local media reported that two of the three who died were children.

Those who died were "likely crushed at the bottom of the boat", which had a total of 38 people on board, M Touvet added, and were brought to shore by rescue services at around 5am.

Posting on X, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said: "A new tragedy occurred last night off the coast of Pas-de-Calais three migrants lost their lives, three other people are likely missing.

"The prefect was at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer this morning, alongside the mayor of Le Portel and the prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, to oversee the security and rescue operations.

"Smuggler networks bear the responsibility for these tragedies. The State is determined to combat them."

It comes a day after a woman was confirmed dead as a result of "small boat activity" in the same stretch of water.

Kent Police said the woman was airlifted to land just after 1pm on Tuesday but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The UK Government is considering using military barracks to house migrants who arrive illegally on small boats, after the number who made the journey by August became the highest of any other year.

Some 3,567 made the crossing last month - the lowest August total since 2021. But by the end of the month, 29,003 people had arrived in small boats in total throughout 2025.