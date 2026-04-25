West Midlands Police have confirmed that two young children tragically lost their lives in the blaze.

Officers were called to Mason Street at about 8.30pm on Friday alongside the West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters entered the property and rescued two young children but, despite the paramedics' best efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics were "working rapidly to administer advanced life support to both children, but tragically they were both confirmed dead a short time later," the West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement.

Two other children and a woman had already left the property before emergency services arrived and were checked over by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment.

Police have cordoned off the property as inquiries continue to establish the cause of the fire.

"Our thoughts are with the children's loved ones and all those impacted by this heartbreaking incident," a force spokesperson said.

The house was extensively damaged and the cordon is expected to remain in place for some time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.