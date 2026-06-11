Two children in England have died from measles this year, health officials say
The World Health Organisation announced in January that the UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles
Two children in England have died from measles, according to health officials, as new data shows that over 100 new cases were reported over the last fortnight.
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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that two children had died this year, one as a result of “acute measles” and one due to the “late effects of measles”.
Measles is a highly infectious viral illness which can spread quickly amongst people who are not fully vaccinated. Whilst sufferers may recover, the infection can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, and in some cases, long-term disability or death.
Measles has continued to rise in several parts of the country, UKHSA said, with the highest cases reported in London, the East of England and the West Midlands.
Over the last fortnight, an additional 106 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, raising the total number of cases confirmed between 1 January and 8 June to 736, compared to the 959 cases reported across the entirety of 2025.
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Children aged 10 or under accounted for the majority of the cases, UKHSA said.
Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have so tragically lost their children.
“Measles continues to circulate in many parts of the country and, as we have seen, it can be very serious and even fatal. We urge all parents to ensure their children are up to date with their MMR or MMRV vaccines, giving them the best and safest protection against measles, which can spread very easily.
“Anyone who has missed out on their measles vaccines can catch up through their GP practice, whatever their age. Getting vaccinated also helps protect babies who are too young to be vaccinated and people who are unable to have the vaccine due to a health condition. Please don’t delay, and if you or your child are not up to date, book an appointment today.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced in January that the UK was no longer considered to have eliminated measles, after vaccination rates stagnated and cases rose.
According to the latest data, 91.8% of five-year-olds had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine in England between 2024-2025, unchanged from the previous year and at its lowest level since 2010-2011.
James Murray, the health secretary, said his thoughts were with the families who had suffered unimaginable loss. “These deaths are a heartbreaking reminder that measles is not a harmless childhood illness. Measles can lead to serious complications that can be fatal, and the MMR vaccine, which has saved countless lives, remains the best protection we have against this highly infectious disease.
“I urge all parents and carers to check that their children are up to date with their vaccinations, as it is never too late to catch up, even if you miss a dose. By ensuring our children are vaccinated, we not only protect them but also help safeguard the most vulnerable in our communities.”