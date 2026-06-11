The World Health Organisation announced in January that the UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles

Vaccination levels in the UK have stalled and cases of measles have risen . Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Two children in England have died from measles, according to health officials, as new data shows that over 100 new cases were reported over the last fortnight.

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Measles can spread quickly amongst those who are not fully vaccinated and can lead to long-term complications. Picture: Getty

Children aged 10 or under accounted for the majority of the cases, UKHSA said. Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have so tragically lost their children. “Measles continues to circulate in many parts of the country and, as we have seen, it can be very serious and even fatal. We urge all parents to ensure their children are up to date with their MMR or MMRV vaccines, giving them the best and safest protection against measles, which can spread very easily. “Anyone who has missed out on their measles vaccines can catch up through their GP practice, whatever their age. Getting vaccinated also helps protect babies who are too young to be vaccinated and people who are unable to have the vaccine due to a health condition. Please don’t delay, and if you or your child are not up to date, book an appointment today.”

Health Secretary James Murray has urged families to get their children vaccinated against measles. Picture: Getty