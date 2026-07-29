Two children have suffered injuries to their legs and thighs after being mauled by a dog - as police hunt a woman who was walking the beast.

Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to.

The photos show a woman in a light blue top and dark pants walking a dark-colored dog on a leash.

The incident took place near Newfoundpool in Leicester on April 19.

The force said the victims, aged six and 11, were bitten and later treated in hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported to us and we hope the public can help us move the investigation on.

“We know the images are not the best quality, but we hope someone will recognise the woman or the dog.

“If this is you or you have any suspicions about who the woman may be, we would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 4630 Samuel Senior on 101, quoting crime number 26*224111.