Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was fatally shot in Tottenham on the evening of April 2 2018.

Two cleared of drive-by gang shooting of teenage girl after four trials. Picture: Handout

By Ella Bennett

A rapper and his friend have been cleared of murdering a 17-year-old girl in a drive-by gang shooting after four Old Bailey trials.

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Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was fatally shot in the street as she danced and socialised with friends in Tottenham, north London, on the evening of April 2 2018. Well-known rapper Marcus La Croix, 38, from Hackney, was cleared of her murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life following a retrial earlier this year, it can now be reported. On May 19, Tanesha’s mother exclaimed “oh my god” and left the court in tears after the verdicts were delivered by the jury, which deliberated for 13 hours and 34 minutes. Last week, another jury was discharged after it failed to reach verdicts in the retrial of co-accused Michael Clarke, 37, from Luton. On Friday, the prosecution offered no evidence, and Clarke was formally acquitted of Tanesha’s murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Read more: Married couple in their 70s jailed after growing cannabis plants in Norfolk home Read more: Bike-riding cocaine dealer jailed after police discover six packets of cocaine stashed in his underwear

Officers after murder of Tanesha Melbourne-Blake in Chalgrove Road, Tottenham. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Tanesha’s family have sat through a total of four Old Bailey trials – two each for Mr Clarke and Mr La Croix. The outcomes can only now be reported after Judge Mark Dennis KC lifted reporting restrictions at the conclusion of proceedings. Previously, the court had heard how Tanesha had been with a group of friends playing “penny up” against a garden wall, dancing and socialising before a car pulled up and shots were fired from an open tinted window. The teenager had shouted “duck” then screamed “I’ve been shot” and called for her mother as she collapsed and died at the scene. Jurors were told the killing came at the peak of tit-for-tat violence between two neighbouring gangs in north London and an incident the day before when Mr La Croix was beaten up and footage shared on social media. However, Tanesha did not associate with gangs and so may not have been the intended target, the court heard.

Police officers distributed leaflets to members of the public appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with inquiries. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC had asserted that Mr Clarke, a close associate of Mr La Croix, was inside the vehicle which had set off on a ride-out from neighbouring Wood Green. It stopped near Tanesha and her friends on Chalgrove Road in the Northumberland Road area of Tottenham before shots were fired from an open window. Tanesha’s boyfriend had described seeing a tinted window being lowered and a hand emerge holding something. There was a “flash” and a “pap pap pap” noise like fireworks before the car was driven off, jurors heard. Tanesha had shouted “oh my god, duck” then started screaming her boyfriend’s name, saying: “I got shot, I got shot.” He said: “I assumed she was panicking. She was behaving too normally to have been shot. She was still screaming my name and saying she had been shot. She was sinking down to the pavement.”

Floral tributes rest against a wall as police officers distribute leaflets appealing for witnesses to assist with inquiries into the murder of Tanesha Melbourne-Blake. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

As she collapsed in the street, Tanesha said, “call my mum, call my mum,” the court had heard. Her boyfriend had said: “I have no idea why this happened to Tanesha. “We do not hang around in any gangs and have no issues with anyone. Tanesha doesn’t even go to parties.” A month after the shooting, a street cleaner recovered the gun wrapped in a towel dumped in a grassy area nearby. Examination of a bullet recovered from Tanesha’s body found it was fired from the same gun used in the mistaken-identity fatal shooting of Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, in Walthamstow, east London, in March 2018. The shooting came amid “longstanding enmity” and territorial rivalry between criminal gangs operating in north London, in particular the Northumberland Park Killers (NPK) and the Wood Green Mob (WGM).

Ms Ledward told jurors: “The disputes between the two rival groups took the form of a series of violent tit-for-tat incidents, stabbings and shootings, some of them fatal, and were at their height in the period 2016-2020.” The NPK group, associated with the colour purple, also went by the name “Sin Squad” and was based in Northumberland Park and Tottenham Hale, jurors were told. The WGM, associated with the colour green and its territory bordered NPK turf further west. Tanesha’s murder was not just a continuation of the gang violence but had its own catalyst the day before, the prosecution had alleged. Shortly after 1am on April 1, Mr La Croix and his girlfriend had visited Tinsel Town diner in Farringdon, north London, and came across four men with links to NPK, jurors heard. The men followed the couple out and subjected Mr La Croix to a “violent, entirely gratuitous, sustained and targeted physical assault” with punches and kicks as his girlfriend tried to protect him.