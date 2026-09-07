Two male officers were arrested following an alleged drunken "orgy" in a large rented house during a holiday in Hungary

Two policemen were arrested for assault and sexual assault after a female officer made a complaint about the conduct of at least two constables. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Two Met Police constables have been arrested after a Budapest "sex party" involving 15 officers.

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The arrests followed an alleged drunken "orgy" in a large rented house during a holiday in Hungary. Two policemen were arrested for assault and sexual assault after a female officer made a complaint about the conduct of at least two constables. One of the male officers was arrested on Monday, and the other was detained on Thursday. A strategic forum has been launched by police chiefs to establish precisely what happened, with more officers expected to be questioned in relation to the incident. Read more: Met Police defend use of drill rap lyrics in criminal trials Read more: Met police officer sacked after telling undercover reporter he 'hated' homeless people and 'couldn't wait' to taser someone

New Scotland Yard Metropolitan Police headquarters. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun that the launch of the internal probe showed how "deeply embarrassed" the Met were by the events of the trip. "It beggars belief that this could happen," the insider told the paper. “An official internal probe is trying to establish exactly what happened on this trip.” Sources further elaborated that a several officers in the group were already sexually involved with one another prior to the Budapest getaway.

Met Police officers on patrol at Notting Hill Carnival . Picture: Getty

But on one night of the trip, a number of the officers allegedly began having sex. The female whistleblower was allegedly forcibly removed from a room by her arm by a male officer and taken to his room, and then later sexually assaulted by another male officer. The probe by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is also looking at the apparent lack of supervision. A Met Police spokesperson said: “Two serving officers have been arrested following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.