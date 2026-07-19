Both incidents took place during the cross-country phase of the Eventing competition

Both incidents took place during the cross-country phases of the Eventing competition. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Two cross-country horse riders have died after incidents in separate competitions on Saturday, British Eventing has confirmed.

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Sophie Fouracre, 34, was fatally injured in a cross-country accident riding Rhubarbsfox Brittania at Swalcliffe Park in Oxfordshire. Kerry Donoghue, 42, died hours later following a cross-country accident riding Carneyhaugh Rua at Penrith, Cumbria. Both horses were examined by vets and found to be uninjured. Read More: New York City battered by flash floods and thunderstorms hours before World Cup final Read More: New Zealand's Ryan Fox wins The Open at Royal Birkdale to clinch first major championship

woman riding on Irish Hunter horse - Cross Country. Picture: Alamy

The governing body said medical teams “responded immediately and provided emergency treatment," but despite their best efforts, neither rider could be saved. In accordance with British Eventing procedures, comprehensive reviews of the accidents will be undertaken. Rosie Williams, Chief Executive of British Eventing, said: “The British Eventing community is heartbroken". "On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I want to extend our deepest condolences to Kerry and Sophie’s families, friends and loved ones at this devastating time." “Our thoughts are also with their fellow competitors, organisers, officials, volunteers and everyone who has been affected by these tragic events". “We are immensely grateful to the organisers, doctors, paramedics, veterinary teams, officials and emergency services at both events for the professionalism, compassion and care they showed in the most difficult of circumstances". “The loss of two members of our eventing family on the same day is almost beyond words, and we know the sadness of these events will be felt profoundly across the sport for some time to come.”

Deaths are rare in the sport, but there have been several tragic accidents in recent years. Picture: Alamy