Two people have died after a light aircraft crash near Rochdale.

Upon arrival, Greater Manchester Police officers recovered the bodies of two men, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to farmland near the town of Littleborough, after reports that a Cirrus light aircraft had crashed shortly after 11am .

It was not believed anyone else was on board and there were no reported injuries on the ground.

Photos showed a police cordon at the scene surrounding a small white aircraft, which was upside down with its wheels in the air, and a yellow parachute partly wrapped around the base of an electricity pylon.

A large response from the emergency services could also be seen, including several fire engines, police and ambulance vehicles.

Chief Superintendent Danny Inglis said the cordon would remain in place over night while detectives carried out their enquiries.

"This is a devastating incident where two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their families and friends," Mr Inglis said.

"We have been working closely with emergency service colleagues and partner agencies throughout the day to establish the full circumstances and we will be on scene overnight and into tomorrow.

Information from flight tracking website flightrader24 showed the flight had taken off from Birmingham at 9.59am.

A Birmingham Airport spokesman confirmed a private light aircraft left its XLR Executive Jet Centre at around 10am on Tuesday.

The last signal from the aircraft was received at around 10.39am "south of the M62 motorway near Marsden", flightradar24 claims.

Air Accident Investigation Branch investigators have joined police at the scene and have launched their own investigation.

"An investigation has been launched and a multidisciplinary team of inspectors are on their way to the accident site," the AAIB said.