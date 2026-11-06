One child and a young adult have been killed after a bus crashed in eastern France near the Swiss border, local authorities said.

The victims have been identified as a seven-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed as he visited the scene.

At least 16 other people were injured, three of whom are in a critical condition, according to the local prefecture.

The bus was travelling between Lyon and Bourg-en-Bresse when it crashed at around 7am local time on Friday in Lent, a town around 55km from the Swiss border.

Lent mayor Yves Cristin told local media the vehicle had “left the road and hit a tree in the ditch”.

The bus, operated by the regional authority, was carrying 43 passengers, including 15 children, the Bourg-en-Bresse prosecutor’s office confirmed.

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