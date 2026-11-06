At least two dead after bus crashes in France, PM says
The victims have been identified as a seven-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man
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One child and a young adult have been killed after a bus crashed in eastern France near the Swiss border, local authorities said.
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The victims have been identified as a seven-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed as he visited the scene.
At least 16 other people were injured, three of whom are in a critical condition, according to the local prefecture.
The bus was travelling between Lyon and Bourg-en-Bresse when it crashed at around 7am local time on Friday in Lent, a town around 55km from the Swiss border.
Lent mayor Yves Cristin told local media the vehicle had “left the road and hit a tree in the ditch”.
The bus, operated by the regional authority, was carrying 43 passengers, including 15 children, the Bourg-en-Bresse prosecutor’s office confirmed.
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Un accident tragique ce matin à Lent, dans l’Ain. Deux enfants ont perdu la vie et plusieurs personnes ont été blessées dans un accident de bus.— Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) November 6, 2026
Pensées à leurs familles et à leurs proches, ainsi qu’à l’ensemble des personnes touchées par ce drame.
Merci aux sapeurs-pompiers,…
Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said his thoughts were with the victim's families, "as well as to all those affected by this tragedy".
The prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation into the crash on suspicion of road homicide and aggravated road traffic injuries.
The driver was taken to hospital with injuries and has not yet been questioned by police, it added.
Photos of the scene show a blue and white bus tilted in a roadside ditch, with its front heavily damaged.
Emergency services and police officers were deployed to the scene in the rural area north-east of Lyon, the prefecture said.
It added that 102 firefighters, four aircraft and eight ground-based emergency medical teams attended.
The town has opened its community hall to provide care and shelter for those affected by the crash.
France’s education minister, Édouard Geffray, said in a statement: “All my thoughts go out to the victims and their families.
“I also think of the classmates and teachers of the students who were on board. On behalf of the entire educational community, I extend my support to them in this ordeal.”