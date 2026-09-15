Two people have died and four seriously injured after a car collided with a group of pedestrians and cars.

Police responded to reports of a "multiple vehicle collision" in White Rose Way, Doncaster, at around 11am on Sunday.

A black Mitsubishi L200 was reportedly travelling down the carriageway before colliding with a group of four pedestrians.

The Mitsubishi then collided with a black Audi and a silver BMW which were travelling on the opposite of the carriageway.

Police officers, the ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene.

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