Two dead and four seriously injured after car collided with pedestrians in South Yorkshire
Police responded to reports of a "multiple vehicle collision" in Doncaster at 11am on Sunday
Two people have died and four seriously injured after a car collided with a group of pedestrians and cars.
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Police responded to reports of a "multiple vehicle collision" in White Rose Way, Doncaster, at around 11am on Sunday.
A black Mitsubishi L200 was reportedly travelling down the carriageway before colliding with a group of four pedestrians.
The Mitsubishi then collided with a black Audi and a silver BMW which were travelling on the opposite of the carriageway.
Police officers, the ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene.
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Despite their best efforts, two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are working to identify and inform their next of kin.
Four other people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old man, the driver of the Mitsubishi, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while unfit.
He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage to come forward.