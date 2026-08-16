Two people have died, and several others were injured as fast-moving wildfires swept through the Greek island of Salamina on Sunday.

An operation is underway to evacuate people from the areas of Kolones and Saterli, the Fire Department said.

It added that it believed the dead bodies were a couple.

The blaze erupted during Greece's peak summer getaway weekend around the August 15 Assumption holiday.

Large numbers of Athenians head to nearby islands such as Salamina, located west of Athens, which is easily accessible from the capital's main port of Piraeus.

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