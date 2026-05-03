Police say emergency services are following "well-rehearsed plans in response" to the blast at around 6:30am on Sunday

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

Two people have died after an explosion at a house in Bristol in which police have described as a "suspicious" incident.

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A major incident was declared after emergency serviced were called to a residential address in Sterncourt Road at about 6.30am on Sunday morning which sparked a major incident response. Officers say the families of the deceased have been informed and that they not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. They are also not treating it as a suspected terrorist event. Residents living within an area cordoned off by police are being evacuated to a temporary rest centre. Read more: Man, 19, charged in connection with 'bomb hoax' incident at Peter Kay show Read more: Two women die and three others critical after trying to cross Channel in small boat

Stock image of Sterncourt Road in Bristol. Picture: Google Earth

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Speedwell which police say is linked to the Sterncourt Road explosion. A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A cordon remains in place while emergency services respond to an incident in Bristol. "An explosion was reported at a residential address in Sterncourt Road at about 6.30am today (Sunday 3 May). "The cause of the incident is being treated as suspicious, and a major incident has been declared. Two adults have died at the address and their families have been updated. "Emergency services are following well-rehearsed plans in response to this incident. Our enquiries are at an early stage, but at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. "The cordon has been put in place as a precaution to help keep the public safe. People living within that cordon are therefore being evacuated to a temporary rest centre.