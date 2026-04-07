One dead and two targets 'neutralised' after gunmen open fire near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
Turkish media has reported that the attackers arrived at the scene in a car with guns and rifles on Tuesday morning and opened fire
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At least one person has been killed after a shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.
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Turkish media has reported that three attackers arrived at the scene in a car with guns and rifles on Tuesday morning and opened fire.
One person was shot dead, while two police officers have also been "lightly wounded".
Reports also suggest that two other attackers were injured after the shooting.
Istanbul's governor Davut Gül says one attacker has been killed and two more have been "neutralised", according to a statement carried by CNN Turk.
"An attack occurred against our police force. Two of our police officers were injured," he said.
"One of the terrorists was killed, and two others were neutralised with injuries.
"This major attack was overcome with minimal damage thanks to the precautions taken by our police."
According to Turkey's interior minister, one of the attackers had ties to "an organisation that exploits religion", while the other two were brothers, one of whom has a "drug record".
Mr Gül said there had been no diplomatic personnel at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul for two and a half years.
Turkey's justice minister said an investigation had been launched.
It comes as Turkey has joined efforts to broker a ceasefire in the war in Iran, with the country being among the early nations to publicly back Iran's right to self-defence.