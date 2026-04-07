Turkish media has reported that the attackers arrived at the scene in a car with guns and rifles on Tuesday morning and opened fire

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There was no immediate information on the identity of the attackers or what their motives may have been. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

At least one person has been killed after a shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

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Turkish media has reported that three attackers arrived at the scene in a car with guns and rifles on Tuesday morning and opened fire. One person was shot dead, while two police officers have also been "lightly wounded". Reports also suggest that two other attackers were injured after the shooting. Istanbul's governor Davut Gül says one attacker has been killed and two more have been "neutralised", according to a statement carried by CNN Turk.

Davut Gul says two police officers have been "lightly wounded". Picture: Getty