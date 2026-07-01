Two people have died after a small aircraft that was carrying out a “short flight experience” crashed in a field.

The two-seat Cessna plane crashed in a field off Mill Lane, Ongar, on Tuesday having earlier taken off from North Weald airfield around seven miles away, Essex Police said.

The two people on board, who have not been formally identified, both died.

Detective Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the “small aircraft took off from North Weald airfield on what was expected to be a short journey”.

“The two-seat Cessna aircraft was carrying out a short flight experience but sadly it did not return,” he said.

“At 12.30pm (on Tuesday) we were contacted by members of the public who reported a small aircraft had crashed in a field off Mill Lane, Ongar.

“Sadly we can now confirm that the two people on board have died.

“Formal identification has yet to take place.”