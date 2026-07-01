Two dead after light aircraft crashes in Essex field during 'short flight experience'
The two-seat Cessna plane crashed in a field off Mill Lane, Ongar, shortly after take-off
Two people have died after a small aircraft that was carrying out a “short flight experience” crashed in a field.
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The two-seat Cessna plane crashed in a field off Mill Lane, Ongar, on Tuesday having earlier taken off from North Weald airfield around seven miles away, Essex Police said.
The two people on board, who have not been formally identified, both died.
Detective Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the “small aircraft took off from North Weald airfield on what was expected to be a short journey”.
“The two-seat Cessna aircraft was carrying out a short flight experience but sadly it did not return,” he said.
“At 12.30pm (on Tuesday) we were contacted by members of the public who reported a small aircraft had crashed in a field off Mill Lane, Ongar.
“Sadly we can now confirm that the two people on board have died.
“Formal identification has yet to take place.”
He continued: “Due to the nature of the incident this is likely to be a complex process and one which we will approach sensitively and compassionately.
“Their families will be supported and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“Our focus is to establish what happened and give the families the answers they need while ensuring they’re treated with dignity and respect.
“The investigation has continued overnight and our detectives and forensic teams are working at scene in parallel with the Air Accident Investigations Branch.”
He said police were also working alongside the fire service, the airfield and Epping Forest District Council to “build an accurate picture of what happened”.
“We are also speaking to those who called emergency services and who witnessed what may have been a distressing incident,” he said.
“We would like to thank them for their help.”
He said police would remain at the scene carrying out inquiries in the coming days.
He appealed for any witnesses or those with footage to call 101 or to make a report online.