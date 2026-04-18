A grey Ford Kuga was seen driving northwards on the southbound carriageway

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Two drivers have died after a motorway crash in which a car was said to be driving in the wrong direction on the carriageway.

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The two men died at the scene of the collision on the M90 near Kinross at 10:30pm on Friday. Their families have been made aware. Police Scotland said a grey Ford Kuga was seen driving northwards on the southbound carriageway near junction seven. It collided with a white Vauxhall Corsa which was on the southbound part of the motorway. Read more: Boy, 11, dies after bike involved in collison with bus and car in Derby Read more: London Underground drivers to go ahead with 24-hour strike

Police said a grey Ford Kuga was seen driving northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M90, near junction seven, at about 10:30pm on Friday. Picture: Google Maps