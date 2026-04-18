Two dead in motorway crash after car ‘driven in wrong direction’
A grey Ford Kuga was seen driving northwards on the southbound carriageway
Two drivers have died after a motorway crash in which a car was said to be driving in the wrong direction on the carriageway.
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The two men died at the scene of the collision on the M90 near Kinross at 10:30pm on Friday.
Their families have been made aware.
Police Scotland said a grey Ford Kuga was seen driving northwards on the southbound carriageway near junction seven.
It collided with a white Vauxhall Corsa which was on the southbound part of the motorway.
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The 44-year-old man driving the Kuga and the 20-year-old man driving the Corsa were both fatally injured.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Chief Inspector Lyne Williamson said: “My thoughts are with the families of both the men who died following this tragic incident.
“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
“Anyone who was travelling on the M90 at the time and witnessed what happened, or has dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries, is asked to contact officers as soon as possible.”
The M90 was closed southbound between junctions six and seven for around 16 hours to allow an investigation to be carried out.