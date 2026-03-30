Two discharged from hospital after car ‘ploughed’ into pedestrians in Derby
Seven people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, with a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, when they were hit by a black Suzuki Swift
Two people have been discharged from hospital after a vehicle “ploughed” into pedestrians outside a Derby pub, leading to an investigation assisted by counter-terrorism officers.
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Police said fresh details will be provided later on Monday after a 36-year-old man, who is originally from India but had lived in the UK for a number of years, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday.
He remains in police custody on Monday morning, Derbyshire Police said.
Seven people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, with a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, when they were hit by a black Suzuki Swift.
Two of the victims have since been discharged, the force added.
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The suspect was found a short time after the incident and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving, police said.
The force said the support of counter-terrorism officers does not mean the incident is currently being treated as terrorism.
Dharma Mundell, who works at a newsagent’s metres away from where the incident happened, said people were smoking on the pavement outside the Bishop Blaise pub before the driver “sped up” and hit them.
The 26-year-old told the Press Association: “I was in pure shock I guess, because I heard banging and screaming and then I came out (of the shop) and there’s ambulances and police everywhere. It was a big shock.
“There was an ambulance that pulled up just outside my shop and a lady got put in a stretcher.
“(She had a) full neck brace, and I’ve seen a bunch of blood dripping down her head.
“It was kind of scary. It was not something you expect here in Derby at all.
“This guy literally just sped up the road, straight onto the curb, straight through people.
“He literally just ploughed through the people. I’ve just seen a bunch of people on the road and he’s ploughed through them.
“When I heard screaming I thought maybe one person was fighting, and then you see seven or eight people on the ground.”
Calum Green, who is the assistant manager of the Bishop Blaise pub, said the car went “right up on the curb” outside.
Mr Green was working on Saturday evening but only saw the collision on CCTV footage, and saw the ambulances arrive afterwards.
The 29-year-old said: “We kept everyone inside, we didn’t really know what was going on.”
Nadine Peatfield, the leader of Derby City Council, spoke at the scene on Monday and said she was “absolutely horrified” by what had happened.
She said: “My heart goes out to everybody that’s been injured in this incident and everyone that’s witnessed it, of course, their friends and loved ones. It’s just horrific.”
Ms Peatfield added: “As an immediate reassurance to people in our city, we will ensure that over the bank holiday weekend no vehicles will be able to come down Friar Gate in those evenings when people are out celebrating.”
Baggy Shanker, the MP for Derby South, told the Press Association: “It’s deeply shocking to learn that something like this could happen here at home.
“I really, really want to understand what has caused this before we jump to any conclusions.”
Mr Shanker said he was “absolutely” concerned that counter-terrorism officers have been involved in the investigation, adding: “The police have reassured us… that is a routine precaution in an investigation like this.”
He continued: “Hopefully, collectively working with Derbyshire Constabulary, they’ll conclude their investigations and make charges appropriately pretty soon.”