Seven people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, with a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, when they were hit by a black Suzuki Swift

Forensic investigators at the scene in Friar Gate, Derby, where a number of people had been injured, some of them seriously, but not life-threatening, after being hit by a car in the city centre on Saturday night. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Two people have been discharged from hospital after a vehicle “ploughed” into pedestrians outside a Derby pub, leading to an investigation assisted by counter-terrorism officers.

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Police said fresh details will be provided later on Monday after a 36-year-old man, who is originally from India but had lived in the UK for a number of years, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday. He remains in police custody on Monday morning, Derbyshire Police said. Seven people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, with a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, when they were hit by a black Suzuki Swift. Two of the victims have since been discharged, the force added. Read more: Girl, 16, who died after being found seriously injured in street in Leeds was stabbed in the back 'in row over boy' Read more: Badenoch accused of 'false parallels' between Manchester attack & Trafalgar Square event

Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred, area commander for Derby, speaking to members of the media at the scene in Friar Gate, Derby, where a number of people had been injured. Picture: Alamy

The suspect was found a short time after the incident and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving, police said. The force said the support of counter-terrorism officers does not mean the incident is currently being treated as terrorism. Dharma Mundell, who works at a newsagent’s metres away from where the incident happened, said people were smoking on the pavement outside the Bishop Blaise pub before the driver “sped up” and hit them. The 26-year-old told the Press Association: “I was in pure shock I guess, because I heard banging and screaming and then I came out (of the shop) and there’s ambulances and police everywhere. It was a big shock. “There was an ambulance that pulled up just outside my shop and a lady got put in a stretcher. “(She had a) full neck brace, and I’ve seen a bunch of blood dripping down her head. “It was kind of scary. It was not something you expect here in Derby at all. “This guy literally just sped up the road, straight onto the curb, straight through people.

Forensic investigators at the scene in Friar Gate, Derby, where a number of people had been injured, some of them seriously, but not life-threatening, after being hit by a car in the city centre on Saturday night. Picture: Alamy