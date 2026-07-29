The two men, aged 23 and 27, became trapped during the blazes on Wednesday

Firefighters battle a blaze outside Lanton, during wildfires in southwestern France. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two firefighters have died close to a popular tourist destination in Crete as Europe continues to struggle against wildfires caused by extreme dry weather.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fire broke out on Wednesday in the Rethymno region of the Greek island, and spread quickly near the village of Krya Vrisi in the centre of the island. The two workers, aged 23 and 27, became trapped in the blaze while they were moving from one fire to another in their vehicle, public broadcaster ERT reported. They were found unconscious outside, and an investigation has been launched. The area is known to be popular with tourists. Read more: Half of England in drought as fresh heatwave sees temperatures soar to 35C Read more: 'Where are the police?' Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp follows migrants to a dinghy live on LBC - as he questions value of £662m deal with France

Firefighters continue defensive operations against the ongoing Gironde wildfire. Picture: Alamy

Residents were told to evacuate in nearby villages including Krya Vrysi as 156 firefighters and volunteers worked to extinguish the blazes in Crete, its firefighting department said. President of Krya Vrysi village, Sifis Vavourakis, told ERT that the fire was "out of control" and added: "The fire front extends by 15 km (9.3 miles). Let's hope that we will save our lives and our homes." The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ECCR) named Greece and Italy as two more countries facing a heightened wildfire risk in August. Maria Zuber, head of the (ECCR), said the growing wildfire risk in Europe could see "all of Europe on fire" by the start of the month, if the ongoing fires aren't put out by then.

A firefighter carries a hose while battling a wildfire in San Martin de Valdeiglesias, west of Madrid. Picture: Alamy

It comes as devastating wildfires ripped through parts of France in what president Emmanuel Macron described as the country's biggest challenge since the Second World War. Spain also declared a national emergency earlier this week after weather agency AEMET announced a new heatwave starting on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to hit 42C in the northeast and 39C towards Madrid, while Bordeaux, the closest city to the worst wildfires in France, has hit 40C. "We are preparing to accommodate a large number of people should further evacuations be ordered," said Thomas Cazenave - who added he is bracing for "all eventualities".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that the emergency response to the fires will be complicated by rising temperatures. Speaking on a visit to a response centre in Navalcarnero, he said: "We recognise that our sole adversary is the fire, and that our primary priority is to save lives and populated areas while defeating the blaze. "I believe we are closer to achieving that final goal, yet critical, decisive hours still lie ahead. "We face a complex situation because we are entering a new heatwave. This implies lower humidity and high temperatures.

A deer walks through a scorched forest near Saumos in southwestern France. Picture: Alamy