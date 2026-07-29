Two firefighters die in Crete as EU agency warns all of the continent could be on fire 'within days' amid surging wildfires
The two men, aged 23 and 27, became trapped during the blazes on Wednesday
Two firefighters have died close to a popular tourist destination in Crete as Europe continues to struggle against wildfires caused by extreme dry weather.
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The fire broke out on Wednesday in the Rethymno region of the Greek island, and spread quickly near the village of Krya Vrisi in the centre of the island.
The two workers, aged 23 and 27, became trapped in the blaze while they were moving from one fire to another in their vehicle, public broadcaster ERT reported.
They were found unconscious outside, and an investigation has been launched. The area is known to be popular with tourists.
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Residents were told to evacuate in nearby villages including Krya Vrysi as 156 firefighters and volunteers worked to extinguish the blazes in Crete, its firefighting department said.
President of Krya Vrysi village, Sifis Vavourakis, told ERT that the fire was "out of control" and added: "The fire front extends by 15 km (9.3 miles). Let's hope that we will save our lives and our homes."
The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ECCR) named Greece and Italy as two more countries facing a heightened wildfire risk in August.
Maria Zuber, head of the (ECCR), said the growing wildfire risk in Europe could see "all of Europe on fire" by the start of the month, if the ongoing fires aren't put out by then.
It comes as devastating wildfires ripped through parts of France in what president Emmanuel Macron described as the country's biggest challenge since the Second World War.
Spain also declared a national emergency earlier this week after weather agency AEMET announced a new heatwave starting on Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecast to hit 42C in the northeast and 39C towards Madrid, while Bordeaux, the closest city to the worst wildfires in France, has hit 40C.
"We are preparing to accommodate a large number of people should further evacuations be ordered," said Thomas Cazenave - who added he is bracing for "all eventualities".
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that the emergency response to the fires will be complicated by rising temperatures.
Speaking on a visit to a response centre in Navalcarnero, he said: "We recognise that our sole adversary is the fire, and that our primary priority is to save lives and populated areas while defeating the blaze.
"I believe we are closer to achieving that final goal, yet critical, decisive hours still lie ahead.
"We face a complex situation because we are entering a new heatwave. This implies lower humidity and high temperatures.
"We must also monitor wind gusts, which could worsen the fires currently affecting the entire country."
However, around 20,000 people are expected to return to their homes in the Madrid and Avia regions of central Spain, where the wildfires remain contained.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Environment Agency confirmed that half of England is now in drought.
Temperatures are expected to peak as high as 35C across south-east England on Wednesday which follows a record low period for rainfall.