Footage of the incident shows the moment of impact, as the helicopters tackled wildfires raging close to the Greek capital

Two firefighting helicopters collide over Athens as wildfire rages close to Greek capital. Picture: Reuters / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two ​people have died after firefighting helicopters ‌collided in Greece as authorities battle to bring raging wildfires under control.

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​The mid-air collision took place west of ⁠Athens, in the Psatha area, ​shortly after midday on Sunday. It comes after more than 100 homes were destroyed by wildfires raging out of control, with strong winds fanning flames across Europe. A search and ​rescue ​operation for the ‌crews ⁠is currently under way, ​with Greece's fire department confirming the collision on Sunday afternoon. Footage of the incident, circulated online, shows the moment one helicopter's rotor blades appear to clip the underside of the second firefighting helicopter. Read more: Is this the end for the Mediterranean holiday? Read more: Council wins High Court battle banning flags on lampposts - as workers urged to check vehicles for trackers

WATCH:Two firefighting helicopters collided midair in Greece. https://t.co/6QK4e8zsIa pic.twitter.com/apsbt5edWj — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 2, 2026

Seconds later, flames erupt from the aircraft and the fireball can be seen dropping out of the sky. The helicopters were part of a larger firefighting operation in the region, transporting water in a bid to tackle wildfires a handful of miles outside the Greek capital. Images emerging from the region show locals battling flames as Europe continues to be gripped by record-breaking temperatures. According to the fire service: "Search and rescue teams were immediately mobilised to locate and assist the crews," it said.

Locals battle walls of fire across parts of Greece, as firefighters battle a series of wildfires - with two helicopters colliding west of Athens. Picture: Reuters

A resident battles a wildfire near the village Agia Paraskevi, Greece. Picture: Reuters

Fire services are currently struggling to contain multiple fires around the greater Athens region, with further blazes on Cephalonia island. Meanwhile, other areas of Europe are struggling amid soaring temperatures, with firefighters battling an extensive plaze in the Bordeaux region of France. The rapidly spreading fires were also seen to impact areas of Spain, with hundreds of homes and thousands of hectares destroyed.

An olive tree burns during a wildfire in the Megara valley, Greece. Picture: REUTERS

Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village Agia Paraskevi, Greece. Picture: Reuters