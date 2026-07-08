Two schoolgirls have been left seriously injured following a reported stabbing at a German secondary school.

Emergency responders raced to the Welfen grammar school in Schongau, southern Bavaria, on July 8 at 12:50pm local time.

The perpetrator, reportedly a 16-year-old, fled the scene but was tracked down after a police helicopter was deployed to assist with a manhunt, German newspaper Bild reported.

The attack was reportedly carried out during school hours both on the grounds and in the surrounding area.

It is not yet known if the suspect is connected to the school.

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