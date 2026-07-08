Two girls rushed to hospital after 'stabbing' at German school
A 16-year-old suspect has been apprehended since the attack which unfolded just before 1pm local time
Two schoolgirls have been left seriously injured following a reported stabbing at a German secondary school.
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Emergency responders raced to the Welfen grammar school in Schongau, southern Bavaria, on July 8 at 12:50pm local time.
The perpetrator, reportedly a 16-year-old, fled the scene but was tracked down after a police helicopter was deployed to assist with a manhunt, German newspaper Bild reported.
The attack was reportedly carried out during school hours both on the grounds and in the surrounding area.
It is not yet known if the suspect is connected to the school.
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Officers said that at least two female students had been taken to hospital with serious injuries while several others are believed to have stab wounds.
Security services initially reported four injuries but the exact number of those wounded is not yet known.
It is not clear whether the victims were students, staff or a mix.
Upper Bavaria South Police said on X: "We currently believe the perpetrator acted alone. There are no indications of other individuals involved".
Initially it was believed that the attack might have been a shooting spree but there are currently no reports of gunshots.
Six helicopters were allegedly deployed during the manhunt, and one has been used to take the two schoolgirls to hospital.
A meeting point for families of students was set up at a nearby fire station on Bahnhofstraße.
Schongau is a small town south of Munich on the banks banks of the Lech River in western Upper Bavaria and is home to over 12,000 people.