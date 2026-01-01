Two hikers rescued after trying to climb Britain's second tallest mountain without proper equipment in -15C conditions
The men "wouldn’t have survived the night with what they were wearing".
Two hikers had to be rescued from Britain's second tallest mountain after attempting the climb without proper clothing or equipment in -15C conditions.
The two walkers, aged in their 20s, set off to climb Ben Macdui at 6pm on Tuesday, but without crampons or an ice axe they quickly found themselves unable to continue on steep ground in winter conditions.
Thirteen members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called out at 8.45pm and went to their aid.
The men were found in “a precarious state”, but after some rewarming and reassurance, the team were able to set up a belay and lower them safely back down.
Everyone was off the hill and back at base by 1am, which the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team called "a good outcome all round".
Iain Cornfoot, the team leader, said: “They wouldn’t have survived the night with what they were wearing. One was suffering from hypothermia. He was in a bad way. The other was also very cold.
"They were three metres apart about 1,050m up. It was minus 15C with the wind chill.”
He added: “One was also in a very precarious position. If he had slipped, he would have gone a long way and would have suffered serious injuries."
“They had left Edinburgh at noon and then started to climb Ben Macdui at 6pm in those conditions and with that equipment, or lack of it. They were incredibly ill-equipped,” he said.
“Without crampons or an ice axe they quickly found themselves unable to continue on steep ground in the winter conditions. It was very icy and if they had gone further up in the dark and wandered about, it would not have had a good outcome."
After being warmed up at their base, the men were given advice by the rescue team.
Fortunately, the men did not require medical treatment.