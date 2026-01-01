Two hikers had to be rescued from Britain's second tallest mountain after attempting the climb without proper clothing or equipment in -15C conditions.

The two walkers, aged in their 20s, set off to climb Ben Macdui at 6pm on Tuesday, but without crampons or an ice axe they quickly found themselves unable to continue on steep ground in winter conditions.

Thirteen members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called out at 8.45pm and went to their aid.

The men were found in “a precarious state”, but after some rewarming and reassurance, the team were able to set up a belay and lower them safely back down.

Everyone was off the hill and back at base by 1am, which the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team called "a good outcome all round".

