Two Indian seafares missing after drone attack on tanker in Oman
The tanker was carrying 11 Indian crew members at the time of the attack, according to India’s shipping minister
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Two Indian seafarers are missing following a drone attack on the tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage in Oman, India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has revealed.
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Mr Sonowal took to X on Sunday to say that, at the time of the attack, the tanker was carrying 11 Indian crew members. Nine were rescued and are safe, while the search continued for the remaining two.
The minister also noted that local Coast Guard personnel were carrying out search and rescue efforts.
”We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said.
⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2026
On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage.
While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing.…
The Embassy of India in Muscat also took to X to provide an update.
It said: “The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT PETRO DOLPHIN, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing.
It added: “The Embassy is in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities.”
The attack has renewed concerns over the dangers faced by Indian seafarers working aboard vessels operating in the Gulf.
The incident on October 11 is among a series of recent attacks on ships that have raised questions about the safety of crews navigating key international shipping routes.
Responsibility for the drone strike on the MT Petro Dolphin has not yet been publicly established by authorities.