Two Indian seafarers are missing following a drone attack on the tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage in Oman, India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has revealed.

Mr Sonowal took to X on Sunday to say that, at the time of the attack, the tanker was carrying 11 Indian crew members. Nine were rescued and are safe, while the search continued for the remaining two.

The minister also noted that local Coast Guard personnel were carrying out search and rescue efforts.

”We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said.