Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Two supporters of Islamic State have been found guilty of planning a deadly gun attack on Manchester's Jewish community.

Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, were found guilty at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday. The pair purchased assault rifles, handguns and ammunition for the attack they planned on Jewish targets and hoped some Christians would be killed also. Main instigator Saadaoui aimed to smuggle four AK-47 assault rifles, two handguns and 900 rounds of ammunition into the UK in what police chiefs said could have been Britain’s deadliest terrorist incident.

Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of weapons seized during the arrest of Walid Saadaoui. Picture: PA

Months earlier the father-of-two, originally from Tunisia, paid a deposit for the weapons and believed he had arranged for their importation with a like-minded extremist but who in fact was the UCO, referred to in court as Farouk. Saadaoui told Farouk he could independently obtain a firearm via Sweden and indicated he was looking to bring guns from eastern Europe. Separately he had bought an air weapon and had visited a shooting range. Counter-terrorism police intervened on the “strike day” of May 8 last year, with more than 200 officers involved, as Saadaoui was arrested at a hotel car park in Bolton when he went to collect some of the firearms, which had been deactivated. Preston Crown Court heard he hero-worshipped IS terrorist Abdelhamid Abaaoud who orchestrated the 2015 Paris terror attacks in which 130 people were killed and hundreds more injured in gun attacks across the city.

Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of Bilel Saadaoui and his stepson holding swords. Picture: PA

No specific target site or date was identified but prosecutors said the defendants planned to launch a gun assault on an antisemitism march and then head to north Manchester to kill more Jews. Saadaoui came to the attention of the authorities when he used 10 Facebook accounts, none of which were in his own name, to spread a torrent of Islamic extremist views, as Farouk was deployed to gain his trust online and later in person. He used one of his fake accounts to join the Facebook group of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester which contained details of a “March Against Antisemitism” held in the city centre on January 21 last year which thousands attended. Days later he told Farouk: “Here in Manchester, we have the biggest Jewish community. “God willing we will degrade and humiliate them (in the worst way possible), and hit them where it hurts.” Saadaoui recruited fellow IS sympathiser Hussein, a Kuwaiti national, who worked and lived at a furniture shop in Bolton, Greater Manchester, to assist his plans. The pair travelled to Dover, Kent, in March 2024 to conduct hostile reconnaissance on how a weapon could be smuggled through the port without detection. On his return, Saadaoui travelled to Prestwich and Higher Broughton in north Manchester where he carried out similar surveillance on Jewish nurseries, schools, synagogues and shops.

A pistol seized during Saadaoui's arrest. Picture: PA

A safe house was also secured in Bolton for the storage of the weapons as both men returned to Dover two months later where they believed they were watching the firearms coming into the country. Giving evidence Saadaoui denied he had an extreme ideology and claimed he was “playing along” with Farouk. He said his intention was to sabotage the plans before they came to fruition as he aimed to cut up the weapons with an angle grinder and then alert the authorities. Hussein told detectives he was not part of any terror attack plan and said the evidence of the UCO was “fantasy”. He also told them: “Your Government, your Prime Minister has sent weapons to kill our children in Israel. “Terrorism is our religion. Koran say terrorism is normal. We are proud, we say terrorism is proud.” His barrister told jurors that Hussein held “very firm opinions” about the conflict in Gaza but that did not make him a terrorist.

Handout photo dated 08/05/24 issued by Greater Manchester Police of Amar Hussein (left) and Walid Saadaoui in Dover, Kent. Picture: PA

Saadaoui, of Abram, Wigan, and Hussein, of no fixed address, were convicted of preparing acts of terrorism between December 2023 and May 2024. Saadaoui’s brother Bilel, 36, of Hindley, Wigan was found guilty of failing to disclose information about the plan. Following the verdicts, Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Robert Potts said: “What Walid Saadaoui was trying to achieve was a terrorist attack on the Jewish community that given the weaponry and ammunition involved could potentially have been the deadliest terrorist attack in UK history.

Screen grab taken from bodyworn video dated 08/05/24 issued by Greater Manchester Police showing the arrest of Bilel Saadaoui. Picture: PA

Screen grab taken from bodyworn video dated 08/05/24, issued by Greater Manchester Police, showing the arrest of Walid Saadaou. Picture: PA