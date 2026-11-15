Two killed after car pursued by police crashes into another vehicle in Leeds
A 39-year-old man from Harrogate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Two people have been killed after a car being pursued by police collided with another vehicle in Leeds.
Listen to this article
West Yorkshire Police said a blue BMW 123D failed to stop for officers on Gelderd Road at 12.44am on Sunday.
A pursuit ensued before the BMW collided with a white Volkswagen Scirocco on the same road.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 23-year-old woman from York, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, died in hospital a short time later.
The BMW driver, a 39-year-old man from Harrogate, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. He remains in custody.
Read more: Motorway closed after crash between police car and vehicle driven by suspected car thieves
Read more: Housing association worker 'stabbed in the heart' before body found in crashed car, inquest told
Three other passengers in the BMW, two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
They have all subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force added that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has started an independent investigation.
The junction where the crash took place is surrounded by several car dealerships.
Gelderd Road remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Anyone with information or dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident is urged contact officers via 101 or online, quoting reference 13260649342.