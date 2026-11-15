Two people have been killed after a car being pursued by police collided with another vehicle in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said a blue BMW 123D failed to stop for officers on Gelderd Road at 12.44am on Sunday.

A pursuit ensued before the BMW collided with a white Volkswagen Scirocco on the same road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 23-year-old woman from York, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, died in hospital a short time later.

The BMW driver, a 39-year-old man from Harrogate, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. He remains in custody.

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