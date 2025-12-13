Two people have died in a house fire following reports of an explosion in the garden, police said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police later confirmed.

Gwent Police confirmed that police officers and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the address.

Emergency services were called to the property in Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, south Wales, at 6.10pm on Friday.

Specialist fire crews remain at the scene on Saturday morning to carry out a structural assessment of the property.

In a statement online Gwent Police said: "The incident is ongoing and the road is currently closed. Diversions are in place to ensure your safety. Please find an alternative route for your journey.

"If you live locally, please ensure all doors and windows are closed."

A force spokesman said: "Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene and their family has been informed.

