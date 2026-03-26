Two people have been killed in Iranian overnight strikes on Abu Dhabi, according to local media.

The pair were killed in the UAE capital by debris from a falling intercepted missile, emirate's media office said.

It comes after Iran launched a a fresh round of missiles on the area overnight and early this morning.

Another three people were injured in the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reports that Iranian missiles have injured five people in the central Israeli city of Kafr Qasim and one person in the occupied West Bank.

More to follow...