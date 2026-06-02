The plans have angered many Kenyans who have accused the US of offloading the public health risk of caring for patients

Demonstrators gather near a barricade they created during the protest. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

Two people have died in central Kenya during a protest against a planned US Ebola quarantine facility, as President William Ruto rebuffed criticism the centre will endanger Kenyans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Protest organiser, Patrick Wahome, said both had died of gunshot wounds after police opened fire on hundreds of demonstrators on Monday in the town of Nanyuki, where the air force base, intended to accommodate the facility, is located. Police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said he was not aware of the deaths. It comes amid plans to set up a 50-bed unit to house Americans who have been exposed to the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo or Uganda. The preparations have angered many Kenyans who have accused the US of offloading the public health risk of caring for patients. A Kenyan court last week temporarily suspended the plan in response to a lawsuit from a legal advocacy group. Read more: Nine dead, more than 60 wounded as Russia launches major attack across Ukraine Read more: Ebola recoveries offer much-needed hope in DRC as possible cases emerge in Brazil and Italy

Health workers dress up in personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Evangelical Medical Center, one of the facilities at the forefront of the response to the Ebola outbreak. Picture: Reuters

On Tuesday, Kenyan High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi issued an order barring the Kenyan government from taking any steps to build or begin operations at the facility in the town of Nanyuki before the case is resolved. The judge also ordered the government to disclose all agreements and operational protocols related to the facility within seven days and scheduled the next hearing for June 23. Despite the order, US military aircraft have continued to fly in staff and equipment in recent days, according to a US official and diplomatic sources. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Addressing the issue for the first time late on Monday, Mr Ruto said the facility was part of a wider national preparedness plan and a long-running health partnership with Washington. "The facility that is at Laikipia Air Base is not a facility different from all the other facilities that we have across Kenya," he told reporters in northern Kenya. The Kenyan president did not mention the court order.

A demonstrator jumps over a barricade of burning tyres during the protest in Nanyuki town, in Laikipia County, Kenya. Picture: Reuters

The outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is centred in eastern Congo, and several cases have spilled over into neighbouring Uganda. There have been more than 900 suspected cases, including over 220 suspected deaths from the disease. Experts say the outbreak, declared on May 15, is likely significantly larger and more advanced than official figures suggest, having circulated undetected for many weeks. President Donald Trump's administration has said it "cannot and will not allow" any cases to enter the US, unlike during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, when several infected US nationals were treated on American soil. A US citizen who contracted Ebola while treating patients in the DRC as a medical missionary was moved to Germany last month for treatment, along with five others who were exposed. A seventh person was taken to the Czech Republic.

A demonstrator gestures as he participates in a protest against a US-backed Ebola quarantine plan on the establishment of a 50-bed facility at a Kenyan air force base that was intended to host Americans exposed to Ebola, in Nanyuki town. Picture: Reuters