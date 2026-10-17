Two people, including a child, have been killed after a vehicle drove onto a pitch during a soccer game at a sports complex in Wichita, Kansas.

Several others were injured in the incident at Stryker Sports Complex at about 3.25pm local time on Saturday, police said.

The driver has been taken into custody.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Aaron Moses said there was “no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver”.

Two juveniles were inside the vehicle when it drove through the complex, according to police.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the victims have not yet been identified, with police working to inform loved ones.

Stryker Sports Complex has cancelled all events until further notice, the facility announced.

“We ask that you keep all individuals and families affected in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” a statement from the complex said.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said she was “heartbroken” and urged people to stay away from the area.

She added: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved".

Police have appealed to the public for help locating video footage from the sports complex.

Police are expected to hold another news conference on Saturday evening to share further details.

An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story.