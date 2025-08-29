Two killers attempted to hide in plain sight after brutally murdering man at Underground station
Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the senseless murder of a father at Seven Sisters Underground station.
Kevin Nguyen, 21, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years after he was found guilty of murder.
Milumo Pedrinho, 21, was also sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.
The court heard how on July 23 2024, Nguyen and Pedrinho were in the Seven Sisters area just before 9am when Nguyen had an altercation with the victim, 33-year-old Ervin Baraku, on the street.
Screaming and shouting could be heard as Ervin was chased into the station by Pedrinho, who was seen on CCTV with a large knife, being followed by Nguyen.
Pedrinho and Nguyen chased Ervin who fell down the stairs, before Pedrinho stabbed him in the chest. Pedrinho and Nguyen fled the station, while Ervin collapsed at the top of the stairs.
Paramedics quickly attended and took Ervin to hospital, however he sadly died as a result of his injuries a week later on July 30.
Urgent enquiries were carried out following the attack to identify those involved, and Nguyen was arrested the next day by BTP officers at his home address. Pedrinho was arrested only a few days later on July 27.
Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: "This was an absolutely senseless and tragic attack that resulted in a father, a brother, and a son losing his life.
"The actions of Pedrinho and Nguyen will forever leave a devastating hole in the lives of Ervin's family and friends, so I am pleased to see them both receive a significant prison sentence for their barbaric actions that day.
"While no prison sentence can ever make up for the loss of a loved one, I hope justice being served can bring Ervin's family some peace after this horrific ordeal.
"I also hope the sentence serves as a reminder that there will never be a place for violence on the railway network, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure dangerous offenders are held to account."