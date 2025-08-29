Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the senseless murder of a father at Seven Sisters Underground station.

Kevin Nguyen, 21, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years after he was found guilty of murder.

Milumo Pedrinho, 21, was also sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

The court heard how on July 23 2024, Nguyen and Pedrinho were in the Seven Sisters area just before 9am when Nguyen had an altercation with the victim, 33-year-old Ervin Baraku, on the street.

Screaming and shouting could be heard as Ervin was chased into the station by Pedrinho, who was seen on CCTV with a large knife, being followed by Nguyen.

