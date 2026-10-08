Ministry of Defence Police security patrols initially identified an abandoned vehicle and later identified a small breach in the perimeter fence

An aerial view of RAF Molesworth. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of trespass offences at an RAF base in Cambridgeshire used by the US Air Force.

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Two men, aged 36 and 32, were arrested inside the perimeter of the RAF Molesworth base at around 2am on Thursday. The base is home to the US's Joint Intelligence Operations Centre for Europe. Both men, Latvian nationals currently resident in the UK, were arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage and taken to a Cambridgeshire police station. Ministry of Defence Police security patrols initially identified an abandoned vehicle around 10pm on Wednesday. Read more: Counter-terror police make another arrest over RAF Fairford 'plot' Read more: Removal of US bombers from RAF Fairford 'not directly tied' to suspected terror plot, says Marco Rubio

A seventh person has been bailed over a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford. Picture: Getty

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary also attended and, working with colleagues from MDP, carried out further searches around the site. A small breach of the perimeter fence was subsequently identified and at around 2am on 8 October, two men were located and arrested. The pair have since been further arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the National Security Act 2023 – namely entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. Both men currently remain in police custody. The head of counter-terror policing, which is leading the investigation, said there was "nothing to suggest" the incident was connected to the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford last week.