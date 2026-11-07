Two men arrested after teenager injured in Gloucester sword attack
Gloucestershire Police received reports of two males, one in possession of a sword, chasing two 17-year-old boys on Friday morning.
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Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was injured in a sword attack near a Catholic school in Gloucester, police have said.
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Gloucestershire Police officers were called to Chalford Road, near St Peter’s High School, in Tuffley, shortly after 8.50 am on Friday.
They received reports of two males, one in possession of a sword, chasing two 17-year-old boys. One boy suffered a “superficial wound” from the weapon, while the second boy was uninjured.
The force said a 19-year-old man was arrested overnight, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.
An 18-year-old man handed himself in on Saturday morning and has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, assault and affray. Both men are from Gloucester and remain in custody.
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The scene was attended by armed police who searched for the suspects, who reportedly fled on foot.
Gloucestershire Police said a woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Detective Inspector Sophie Dawkins said: “We completely understand the concern this incident would have caused, especially when it happened near a school at drop-off time.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Gloucestershire Police online, quoting reference number 53260095808.