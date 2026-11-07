Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was injured in a sword attack near a Catholic school in Gloucester, police have said.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called to Chalford Road, near St Peter’s High School, in Tuffley, shortly after 8.50 am on Friday.

They received reports of two males, one in possession of a sword, chasing two 17-year-old boys. One boy suffered a “superficial wound” from the weapon, while the second boy was uninjured.

The force said a 19-year-old man was arrested overnight, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

An 18-year-old man handed himself in on Saturday morning and has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, assault and affray. Both men are from Gloucester and remain in custody.

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