Counter Terrorism Police have arrested two men in connection with an arson attack on a Jewish ambulance service in Golders Green.

Officers arrested the pair, who are yet to be identified, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning at addresses in north west London and central London.

Both men have been taken to a London police station where they currently remain in police custody, while their addresses are searched by detectives.

The arrests are linked to the ongoing investigation into an arson attack at approximately 1.35am on Monday, March 23.

Four ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north London, were set on fire during the incident.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters rushed to Highfield Road, near the Mchzike Hadath synagogue in Golders Green, to put out the flames. No one was injured.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the arrests were an "important breakthrough", but stressed her officers were still searching for a third suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

"We’re also mindful that CCTV footage of the incident suggests there were at least three people involved.

"We fully recognise the local community will still be concerned and our investigation very much remains active and we will continue to work to identify and seek to arrest all of those who may have been involved," Commander Flanagan said.

In response to the attack, armed police have been deployed by the Met to protect Jewish communities across north London.